Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Timberwolves, Box

November 21, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (103)

Hernangomez 3-11 0-0 8, Millsap 11-13 1-2 25, Jokic 3-13 0-0 7, Murray 6-15 2-2 18, Harris 7-16 2-2 17, Lyles 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 4-6 0-0 9, Beasley 4-5 0-0 11. Totals 42-89 5-6 103.

MINNESOTA (101)

Covington 6-12 0-1 16, Gibson 3-3 1-1 7, Towns 7-14 7-9 22, Teague 2-5 3-4 7, Wiggins 6-15 0-0 13, Saric 4-9 3-3 12, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 1-6 2-2 4, Rose 6-11 6-6 20. Totals 35-79 22-26 101.

Denver 23 27 35 18—103
Minnesota 25 31 18 27—101

3-Point Goals_Denver 14-35 (Murray 4-8, Beasley 3-3, Millsap 2-2, Hernangomez 2-7, Morris 1-1, Jokic 1-5, Harris 1-8, Lyles 0-1), Minnesota 9-32 (Covington 4-9, Rose 2-6, Saric 1-4, Towns 1-5, Wiggins 1-5, Teague 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Jokic 12), Minnesota 40 (Dieng, Towns, Saric 7). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 10), Minnesota 24 (Teague 8). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Minnesota 15. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_15,086 (19,356).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons