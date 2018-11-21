Nuggets-Timberwolves, Box

Hernangomez 3-11 0-0 8, Millsap 11-13 1-2 25, Jokic 3-13 0-0 7, Murray 6-15 2-2 18, Harris 7-16 2-2 17, Lyles 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 4-6 0-0 9, Beasley 4-5 0-0 11. Totals 42-89 5-6 103.
Covington 6-12 0-1 16, Gibson 3-3 1-1 7, Towns 7-14 7-9 22, Teague 2-5 3-4 7, Wiggins 6-15 0-0 13, Saric 4-9 3-3 12, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 1-6 2-2 4, Rose 6-11 6-6 20. Totals 35-79 22-26 101.
|Denver
|23
|27
|35
|18—103
|Minnesota
|25
|31
|18
|27—101
3-Point Goals_Denver 14-35 (Murray 4-8, Beasley 3-3, Millsap 2-2, Hernangomez 2-7, Morris 1-1, Jokic 1-5, Harris 1-8, Lyles 0-1), Minnesota 9-32 (Covington 4-9, Rose 2-6, Saric 1-4, Towns 1-5, Wiggins 1-5, Teague 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Jokic 12), Minnesota 40 (Dieng, Towns, Saric 7). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 10), Minnesota 24 (Teague 8). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Minnesota 15. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_15,086 (19,356).
