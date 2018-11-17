Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nunez FG lifts Indiana State past Western Illinois, 15-13

November 17, 2018 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jerry Nunez delivered a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give Indiana State its fifth straight win, a 15-13 victory over Western Illinois in the final Missouri Valley Conference game of the season Saturday.

The Sycamores finished the regular season 7-4 and ranked No. 23 in the Football Championship Subdivision and now await an at-large postseason berth.

Nunez kicked three field goals for Indiana State, hitting from 26-yards out in the first quarter and from 18 midway through the third quarter.

Sam Crosa kicked a 35-yard field goal with 5:10 left in the third quarter to put Western Illinois up, 13-12.

Advertisement

Ryan Boyle drove the Sycamores 71 yards on the final drive to the Western Illinois 9 with :04 second left to set up Nunez’s game winner.

Boyle was 9 of 17 for 149 yards passing and scored from a yard out for Indiana State. Peterson Kerlegrand carried 21 times for 102 yards.

Sean McGuire was 16 of 27 for 202 yards passing for Western Illinois (5-6). Steve McShane carried 16 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized