Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYC Marathon sets record with nearly 53,000 finishers

November 5, 2018 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon has set a record for the most finishers of any marathon worldwide — 52,812.

Organizers said Monday the total topped the mark of 51,394 from the 2016 NYC Marathon. The race through the city’s five boroughs Sunday was watched by more than 1 million spectators on a crisp fall day.

Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Mary Keitany of Kenya were the men’s and women’s winners. It was Keitany’s fourth victory in New York. Desisa won this race for the first time.

The wheelchair winners were Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. and Manuela Schar of Switzerland.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated