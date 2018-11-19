Listen Live Sports

Nzeakor ‘s 24 pts sends Lamar rolling past Arlington Baptist

November 19, 2018 10:52 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Josh Nzeakor scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Lamar beat Arlington Baptist 105-40 on Monday night.

Jordan Hunter scored 12 points and Michael Kolawole and Nick Garth each scored 10 for Lamar (3-2). The Cardinals used their size advantage for a 56-27 rebounding advantage with 21 coming on the offensive end. Hunter made a pair of free throws and Lamar led 27-8 with 8:42 remaining before halftime.

The Cardinals shot 38 of 75 (51 percent) from the field including 9 of 25 3-pointers. Lamar scored 38 points off 25 Arlington Baptists turnovers.

Jalin Holden led the Patriots with seven points. Arlington Baptist finished 15-of-52 shooting (29).

Lamar beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 126-75 in their first-ever matchup against the Patriots on Dec. 21, 2016. The Cardinals improved their non-conference home record to 25-1 under head coach Tic Price.

