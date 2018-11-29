Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oden leads Purdue over No. 21 Miami women 74-63

November 29, 2018 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Dominique Oden had career highs of six 3-pointers and 27 points to lead Purdue to a 74-63 victory over No. 21 Miami on Thursday night.

Karis McLaughlin was 5 of 5 from the arc and added 18 points with seven assists and Ae’Rianna Harris scored 12 points with seven rebounds. Tamara Farquhar also had seven boards. The Boilermakers (6-2) shot 44 percent but were 12 of 18 from the arc for 67 percent.

Miami (7-1) had a 34-14 advantage in points in the paint but made just 4 of 15 from the arc while shooting 44 percent overall.

Emese Hof scored 25 points with 14 rebounds and was the only Hurricanes player in double figures.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

After seeing a 13-point second-quarter lead cut to one late in the third quarter, Purdue went back up by double figures for good with 5:19 left in the game after a pair of 3-pointers by McLaughlin.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor