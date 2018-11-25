Listen Live Sports

Official scoring change gives Ohio State QB another TD pass

November 25, 2018 10:40 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An official scoring change in Ohio State’s 62-39 victory over Michigan has credited Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a sixth touchdown pass in the game.

Parris Campbell was originally credited with a 78-yard rushing TD on a play in which he crossed in front of Haskins, took the ball and raced for a score. After the game, coaches and players said the ball was flipped from Haskins to Campbell, which makes it a forward pass. There were no video replays from game coverage confirming the ball was tossed forward and not handed off, so the initial ruling of a rush stood.

Ohio State announced Sunday after receiving visual evidence that confirmed the flip that Haskins would be credited with a touchdown pass and additional passing yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

