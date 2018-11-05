Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio State forward Micah Potter transferring as opener nears

November 5, 2018 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State forward Micah Potter is transferring two days before Buckeyes’ season opener.

The university announced the decision Monday but did not say to what school the 6-foot-9 junior was going.

Potter dealt with ankle injuries his first two years and has not met expectations that he would become a dominant inside player.

Potter, of Mentor, Ohio, appeared in 59 games with 16 starts, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46 percent.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Buckeyes open Wednesday at Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated