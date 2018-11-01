Listen Live Sports

Ohio uses 6 turnovers to beat Western Michigan 59-14

November 1, 2018 10:38 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Nathan Rourke threw three touchdown passes, rushed for two scores and Ohio used six turnovers to ease past Western Michigan 59-14 on Thursday night.

Ohio led 45-0 at halftime after Western Michigan turned it over five times. Rourke scored on a 6-yard sneak and he found Papi White in the back of the end zone less than three minutes later. DL Knock blocked a punt and Alvin Floyd returned it 13 yards for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Jarren Hampton’s interception led to Rourke’s 13-yard rush for a 28-0 lead. Western Michigan fumbled it on its next two possessions, leading to a field goal and Rourke’s 8-yard TD pass to Adam Luehrman. After Western Michigan’s four-and-out, Rourke passed it to Isiah Cox for a 10-yard score with 47 seconds left in the half.

Rourke was 12-of-14 passing for 149 yards and he carried it nine times for 68 yards for Ohio (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American Conference), which is bowl eligible for the 10th straight season.

Western Michigan (6-4, 4-2) was held to 119 yards in the first half, with four fumbles and an interception.

