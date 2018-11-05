Oilers-Capitals Sum

Edmonton 1 1 0—2 Washington 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 4 (Smith-Pelly, Boyd), 2:44. 2, Washington, Smith-Pelly 2 (Boyd), 5:44. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Klefbom, Nugent-Hopkins), 10:24 (pp).

Second Period_4, Washington, Oshie 7 (Carlson, Backstrom), 8:11. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 8 (Nugent-Hopkins, Larsson), 10:41. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 11 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 13:09 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-10-11_33. Washington 11-10-2_23.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; Washington 1 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 5-5-1 (23 shots-19 saves). Washington, Copley 2-1-1 (33-31).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:29.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Daisy.

