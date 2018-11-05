Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers-Capitals Sum

November 5, 2018 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Edmonton 1 1 0—2
Washington 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 4 (Smith-Pelly, Boyd), 2:44. 2, Washington, Smith-Pelly 2 (Boyd), 5:44. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Klefbom, Nugent-Hopkins), 10:24 (pp).

Second Period_4, Washington, Oshie 7 (Carlson, Backstrom), 8:11. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 8 (Nugent-Hopkins, Larsson), 10:41. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 11 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 13:09 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-10-11_33. Washington 11-10-2_23.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; Washington 1 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 5-5-1 (23 shots-19 saves). Washington, Copley 2-1-1 (33-31).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:29.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Mariner works in the control tower aboard US navy ship

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated