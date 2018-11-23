Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers-Ducks Sum

November 23, 2018 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Edmonton 0 0 1 0—1
Anaheim 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 6 (McDavid, Chiasson), 8:55 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Ritchie 1 (Pettersson, Rakell), 19:43.

Overtime_3, Anaheim, Rakell 4 (Getzlaf, Montour), 0:14.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-11-10_28. Anaheim 8-5-10-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 5-2-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 8-7-4 (28-27).

A_16,497 (17,174). T_2:35.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons