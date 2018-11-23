Oilers-Ducks Sum

|Edmonton
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 6 (McDavid, Chiasson), 8:55 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Ritchie 1 (Rakell, Pettersson), 19:43.
Overtime_3, Anaheim, Rakell 4 (Getzlaf, Montour), 0:14.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-11-10_28. Anaheim 8-5-10-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 5-2-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 8-7-4 (28-27).
A_16,497 (17,174). Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.
