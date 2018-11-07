Listen Live Sports

Oilers’ Lucic fined $10K for hit on Lightning’s Joseph

November 7, 2018 4:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic $10,000 for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine Wednesday. The amount is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

Lucic was assessed minor penalties for interference and roughing, as well as a 10-minute misconduct, for a hit on Joseph in the third period of Edmonton’s 5-2 road loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

