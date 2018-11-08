Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Panthers Sum

November 8, 2018 9:51 pm
 
Edmonton 0 0 1—1
Florida 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 7 (Hoffman, Barkov), 6:45. 2, Florida, Bjugstad 3 (McCann, Kiselevich), 8:12.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 10 (McDavid), 0:23. 4, Florida, Huberdeau 3 (Trocheck, Yandle), 3:43 (pp). 5, Florida, Sceviour 2 (Hoffman, Trocheck), 19:11.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-4-13_27. Florida 7-19-7_33.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 5-6-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Florida, Luongo 2-0-0 (27-26).

A_11,484 (19,250). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

