Oilers-Panthers Sums

Edmonton 0 0 1—1 Florida 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (holding), 16:00; Kassian, EDM, (charging), 18:48; Trocheck, FLA, (slashing), 19:14.

Second Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 7 (Hoffman, Barkov), 6:45. 2, Florida, Bjugstad 3 (McCann, Kiselevich), 8:12. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 3:18; Brouwer, FLA, Major (fighting), 3:18; Larsson, EDM, (interference), 9:24; Huberdeau, FLA, (roughing), 11:54.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 10 (McDavid), 0:23. 4, Florida, Huberdeau 3 (Trocheck, Yandle), 3:43 (pp). 5, Florida, Sceviour 2 (Hoffman, Trocheck), 19:11. Penalties_Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (slashing), 3:17; Draisaitl, EDM, (hooking), 7:26.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-4-13_27. Florida 7-19-7_33.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 5-6-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Florida, Luongo 2-0-0 (27-26).

A_11,484 (19,250). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

