The Associated Press
 
Oilers-Sharks Sum

November 21, 2018 1:48 am
 
Edmonton 1 1 1 1—4
San Jose 2 1 0 0—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Donskoi 5 (Pavelski, Burns), 0:45. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 13 (Larsson, Draisaitl), 8:09. 3, San Jose, Sorensen 4 (Thornton, Labanc), 10:32.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 5 (Brodziak), 1:46. 5, San Jose, Couture 7 (Hertl), 19:04.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Caggiula 7 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 3:32.

Overtime_7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 13 (McDavid), 0:51.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-5-11-1_23. San Jose 10-8-7_25.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 5-2-0 (25 shots-22 saves). San Jose, Jones 9-5-2 (23-19).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:29.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.

