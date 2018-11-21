Oilers-Sharks Sums

|Edmonton
|1
|1
|1
|1—4
|San Jose
|2
|1
|0
|0—3
First Period_1, San Jose, Donskoi 5 (Pavelski, Burns), 0:45. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 13 (Larsson, Draisaitl), 8:09. 3, San Jose, Sorensen 4 (Thornton, Labanc), 10:32. Penalties_Klefbom, EDM, (slashing), 11:41; Kassian, EDM, (hooking), 19:46.
Second Period_4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 5 (Brodziak), 1:46. 5, San Jose, Couture 7 (Hertl), 19:04. Penalties_Caggiula, EDM, (high sticking), 7:23; E.Karlsson, SJ, (hooking), 7:34.
Third Period_6, Edmonton, Caggiula 7 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 3:32. Penalties_None.
Overtime_7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 13 (McDavid), 0:51. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-5-11-1_23. San Jose 10-8-7_25.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 5-2-0 (25 shots-22 saves). San Jose, Jones 9-5-2 (23-19).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:29.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.