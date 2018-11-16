Listen Live Sports

Oilers trade Ryan Strome to Rangers for Ryan Spooner

November 16, 2018 11:00 pm
 
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers traded forward Ryan Strome to the New York Rangers for forward Ryan Spooner on Friday.

Strome, a fifth-overall pick of the New York Islanders in 2011, had a goal and an assist in 18 games with Edmonton this season. He has 59 goals and 103 assists in 358 career NHL games with the Islanders and Oilers.

Spooner had a goal and an assist in 16 games this season with the Rangers. He has 46 goals and 114 assists in 289 games with Boston and New York.

