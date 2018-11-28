Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oklahoma has 4th All-Big 12 top offensive player in a row

November 28, 2018 5:55 pm
 
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma has the Big 12’s top offensive player for the fourth season in a row.

Sooners junior quarterback Kyler Murray was selected as the offensive player of the year when the Big 12 Conference released its postseason awards Wednesday. The awards are determined by the 10 league coaches who couldn’t vote for their own players.

West Virginia junior linebacker David Long Jr. took the top defensive honor. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley shared Big 12 coach of the year honors as selected by their peers.

Baker Mayfield, the Sooners quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy last season, was the Big 12’s top player in 2015 and 2017. Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook won the award in 2016. The Sooners are going for the fourth consecutive Big 12 title when they play Texas in the league championship game Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

