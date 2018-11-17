Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Old Dominion ends with a bang in 77-14 win over VMI

November 17, 2018 6:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Matt Geiger scored three touchdowns, Kesean Strong and Jeremy Cox each scored two touchdowns and Old Dominion beat VMI 77-14 on Saturday.

In a nonconference matchup, Conference USA representative Old Dominion (4-7) set a new program record for points. The 77 points also tied a Conference USA record and is tied for the second-highest total by an FBS team this season.

The Monarchs led 49-0 at halftime and outgained VMI (1-10) in total yards, 509-288. The Monarchs also tied a program record with seven rushing touchdowns. Justin Noye had a 37-yard interception return touchdown and Isaiah Harper had a 74-yard punt return TD. Blake LaRussa completed 15 of 20 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Monarchs.

Chance Newman threw for 141 yards and a touchdown for Southern Conference rep VMI.

Advertisement

The matchup featured the last-ever game played at Foreman Field. Renovation on S.B. Ballard Stadium will begin immediately with the new stadium opening for the 2019 season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized