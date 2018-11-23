Listen Live Sports

Old Dominion wins rematch, holds off Northern Iowa 72-65

November 23, 2018 10:08 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — B.J. Sith scored six of his game-high 25 points from the free throw line in the closing seconds as Old Dominion avenged a loss earlier this week to Northern Iowa, 72-65 on Friday night.

The game was the second meeting between the teams in the last five days. Northern Iowa beat Old Dominion Monday in the final game of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, 54-53.

This time the Monarchs (3-3) never surrendered the lead in the second half. UNI cut the lead to three, 61-58 on a layup by Wyatt Lohaus with 3:09 left. Ahmad Carver hit a 3-pointer and Sith hit six free throws in the final :18 to put the game away.

Sith hit 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc, and was 7-for-7 from the line. Carver added 19 points and dished six assists.

A.J. Green led the Panthers (3-3) with 18 points.

