Omaha outscores Buena Vista 50-14 in 2nd half, wins 94-58

November 9, 2018 2:47 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zach Jackson scored 23 points, KJ Robinson added 15 and Omaha used a big second half to beat Buena Vista 94-58 on Friday.

It was tied at 44 at halftime before Omaha went on a 25-0 run over a nine-minute stetch for a 30-point lead. Buena Vista was held to 14 points in the second half.

Matt Pile scored 13 points, Wanjang Tut 12 and Mitchell Hahn 11 for Omaha (1-1). Hahn scored nine of Omaha’s 12 points over the final 4:15 of the first half.

Jackson entered the season needing just eight points to reach 1,000 career points and he scored 21 in the opener. He and Hahn are serving as the team captains for the second straight season.

Robert Hawkins and Dominic Sesma each scored 12 points for Buena Vista. First-year coach Todd Lorensen was an assistant at Omaha from 2008-10.

