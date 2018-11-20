Listen Live Sports

Omaha runs away in second half, beats Bethune-Cookman 76-56

November 20, 2018 11:45 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JT Gibson scored 21 points, Zach Jackson added 20 and Omaha blew out Bethune-Cookman in the second half for a 76-56 victory on Tuesday night.

Bethune-Cookman built a 10-point halftime lead, 37-27, but was outscored 49-19 in the second half.

Gibson was 5 of 14 from the field, made three 3-pointers and made all eight of his free-throw attempts. Jackson was 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and made 10 of 14 free throws. Matt Pile added 14 points and KJ Robinson chipped in 10 for Omaha (2-3).

Malik Maitland scored 17 points to lead Bethune-Cookman (2-4). Mark Gordon added 12 points and Houston Smith had 11.

Jackson’s jumper tied the game at 49 with 10:46 remaining, sparking a 16-2 run. Gibson’s back-to-back 3-pointers capped the surge and the Mavericks led 65-51 with five minutes left. Maitland hit a 3 and Gordon made a layup to pull the Wildcats to 66-56 with 3:39 left before Omaha sealed it with a 10-0 spurt.

