Oral Roberts beats James Madison 78-69 in OT

November 25, 2018 2:36 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oral Roberts hit 11 of 12 free throws in overtime to beat James Madison 78-69 on Sunday in their final game of the Oakland Hoops Challenge.

Kevin Obanor and Aidan Saunders combined for eight free throws and ORU led 71-66 with 2:04 left in an overtime in which the Dukes would miss 7 of 8 from the field. Stuckey Mosley’s 3 made it a two-point game, but Nzekwesi and Kaelen Malone each hit layups and Carlos Jurgens and Malone combined for three free throws for the win.

ORU led 29-20 at halftime and the Dukes trailed by 13 with 4:04 left to play but switched to a full-court trap on defense and closed on a 17-4 run to tie it at 63 on Matt Lewis’ free throw at the end of regulation.

Obanor scored 14 points with 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-6), who held James Madison to 36 percent shooting.

Lewis scored 21 points, Mosley added 19 and Darius Banks had 12 for James Madison (5-3).

