Osaghae scores with 11 seconds left, FIU edges Milwaukee

November 13, 2018 11:03 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Osasumwen Osaghae drove for a layup to break a tie with 11 seconds remaining, converted the 3-point play after getting fouled and Florida International survived an attempted 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Milwaukee 86-83 on Tuesday night.

Osaghae finished with 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and scored the game-winning points after FIU (3-0) called a timeout when Milwaukee tied the game 83-83 with a half-minute remaining.

Vance Johnson scored on a drive for the tying bucket after DeAndre Abram rebounded an FIU miss. The teams swapped the lead eight times and the game was tied a half-dozen times.

Brian Beard, Jr. scored 19 points to lead five Golden Panthers into double figure scoring, and added seven assists. Devon Andrews scored 17 points, Marcus Burwell 12 and Willy Nunez, Jr. 11.

Darius Roy led the Panthers (0-3) with 19 points and five assists, Wil Sessoms added 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

