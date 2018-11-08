Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

‘Our miracle’: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union-Wade have a baby

November 8, 2018 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union-Wade have a baby.

The couple on Thursday announced they’ve welcomed a baby girl into the world. The baby was born via a surrogate on Wednesday. It’s the first child the couple has had together; the NBA guard has three sons and the couple is also raising one of his nephews.

Wade announced the birth on his social media channels, calling her “our miracle baby.” The Wades did not immediately reveal the baby’s name.

Union-Wade has been very open about her struggle to have a child, and previously revealed that she has endured several miscarriages. The couple says Wednesday “will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline