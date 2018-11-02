Pacers-Bulls, Box

INDIANA (107)

Bogdanovic 3-7 0-0 8, Young 4-10 0-0 8, Turner 7-10 4-4 18, Oladipo 9-19 6-6 25, Collison 6-15 1-1 14, McDermott 2-4 0-0 6, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 1-4 7-8 9, Joseph 2-3 0-1 4, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 40-85 20-22 107.

CHICAGO (105)

J.Holiday 7-14 0-0 19, Parker 5-12 1-1 11, Carter Jr. 5-10 1-1 11, Payne 1-5 0-0 3, LaVine 7-21 4-4 20, Hutchison 3-5 0-0 7, Felicio 4-6 1-2 9, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Blakeney 9-13 1-1 22, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 8-9 105.

Indiana 22 38 27 20—107 Chicago 37 21 22 25—105

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-26 (Bogdanovic 2-3, McDermott 2-4, Evans 1-2, Oladipo 1-6, Collison 1-6, Leaf 0-1, Young 0-1, Turner 0-3), Chicago 13-31 (J.Holiday 5-11, Blakeney 3-5, LaVine 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-1, Payne 1-3, Hutchison 1-3, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Oladipo 14), Chicago 43 (Felicio 9). Assists_Indiana 21 (Oladipo 5), Chicago 33 (Payne 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Chicago 20. A_19,704 (20,917).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.