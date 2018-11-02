Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Bulls, Box

November 2, 2018 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (107)

Bogdanovic 3-7 0-0 8, Young 4-10 0-0 8, Turner 7-10 4-4 18, Oladipo 9-19 6-6 25, Collison 6-15 1-1 14, McDermott 2-4 0-0 6, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 1-4 7-8 9, Joseph 2-3 0-1 4, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 40-85 20-22 107.

CHICAGO (105)

J.Holiday 7-14 0-0 19, Parker 5-12 1-1 11, Carter Jr. 5-10 1-1 11, Payne 1-5 0-0 3, LaVine 7-21 4-4 20, Hutchison 3-5 0-0 7, Felicio 4-6 1-2 9, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Blakeney 9-13 1-1 22, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 8-9 105.

Indiana 22 38 27 20—107
Chicago 37 21 22 25—105

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-26 (Bogdanovic 2-3, McDermott 2-4, Evans 1-2, Oladipo 1-6, Collison 1-6, Leaf 0-1, Young 0-1, Turner 0-3), Chicago 13-31 (J.Holiday 5-11, Blakeney 3-5, LaVine 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-1, Payne 1-3, Hutchison 1-3, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Oladipo 14), Chicago 43 (Felicio 9). Assists_Indiana 21 (Oladipo 5), Chicago 33 (Payne 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Chicago 20. A_19,704 (20,917).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad