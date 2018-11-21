Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Hornets, Box

November 21, 2018 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (109)

Bogdanovic 6-9 4-4 20, Young 8-14 0-0 16, Turner 4-9 2-2 10, Collison 3-8 0-0 6, Evans 4-8 2-2 12, McDermott 5-8 2-3 15, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-8 0-0 15, O’Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Holiday 2-9 6-6 11, Joseph 1-7 0-0 2, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 16-17 109.

CHARLOTTE (127)

Batum 4-5 2-2 11, Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Zeller 7-10 1-1 15, Walker 5-10 4-4 16, Lamb 7-13 2-2 21, Bridges 2-2 2-2 8, Kaminsky 4-10 2-2 11, Monk 4-8 4-5 15, Parker 1-5 1-2 3, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Bacon 8-13 0-0 18. Totals 45-80 19-22 127.

Indiana 30 30 24 25—109
Charlotte 35 33 37 22—127

3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-33 (Bogdanovic 4-6, McDermott 3-5, Evans 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, Holiday 1-7, Leaf 0-1, O’Quinn 0-1, Collison 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Turner 0-3), Charlotte 18-29 (Lamb 5-7, Monk 3-6, Bacon 2-2, Bridges 2-2, Williams 2-3, Walker 2-3, Batum 1-1, Kaminsky 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_Sabonis. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Turner 7), Charlotte 36 (Lamb 7). Assists_Indiana 26 (Joseph 7), Charlotte 30 (Walker 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Charlotte 15. A_15,913 (19,077).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons