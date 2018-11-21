Pacers-Hornets, Box

Bogdanovic 6-9 4-4 20, Young 8-14 0-0 16, Turner 4-9 2-2 10, Collison 3-8 0-0 6, Evans 4-8 2-2 12, McDermott 5-8 2-3 15, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-8 0-0 15, O’Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Holiday 2-9 6-6 11, Joseph 1-7 0-0 2, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 16-17 109.
Batum 4-5 2-2 11, Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Zeller 7-10 1-1 15, Walker 5-10 4-4 16, Lamb 7-13 2-2 21, Bridges 2-2 2-2 8, Kaminsky 4-10 2-2 11, Monk 4-8 4-5 15, Parker 1-5 1-2 3, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Bacon 8-13 0-0 18. Totals 45-80 19-22 127.
|Indiana
|30
|30
|24
|25—109
|Charlotte
|35
|33
|37
|22—127
3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-33 (Bogdanovic 4-6, McDermott 3-5, Evans 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, Holiday 1-7, Leaf 0-1, O’Quinn 0-1, Collison 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Turner 0-3), Charlotte 18-29 (Lamb 5-7, Monk 3-6, Bacon 2-2, Bridges 2-2, Williams 2-3, Walker 2-3, Batum 1-1, Kaminsky 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_Sabonis. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Turner 7), Charlotte 36 (Lamb 7). Assists_Indiana 26 (Joseph 7), Charlotte 30 (Walker 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Charlotte 15. A_15,913 (19,077).
