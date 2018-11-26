Pacers-Jazz, Box

INDIANA (121)

Bogdanovic 5-9 3-3 15, Young 3-8 0-1 6, Turner 7-8 2-3 16, Collison 4-6 0-0 8, Evans 5-10 3-4 14, McDermott 8-13 3-3 21, Sabonis 5-10 3-3 13, Leaf 0-3 0-0 0, Anigbogu 0-0 0-0 0, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Sumner 1-1 0-0 3, Joseph 5-8 0-0 13, Holiday 6-8 0-0 12. Totals 49-84 14-17 121.

UTAH (88)

Ingles 4-10 0-0 10, Favors 6-9 1-2 13, Gobert 6-7 0-0 12, Rubio 2-8 1-1 6, O’Neale 3-5 2-2 8, Crowder 2-9 3-6 9, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Exum 3-11 2-2 9, Neto 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 1-4 3-4 5, Burks 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 34-81 12-17 88.

Indiana 33 25 31 32—121 Utah 25 22 23 18— 88

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-18 (Joseph 3-5, McDermott 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-3, Sumner 1-1, Evans 1-2, Leaf 0-1, Young 0-1, Collison 0-1, Holiday 0-1), Utah 8-31 (Ingles 2-4, Crowder 2-5, Niang 1-3, Exum 1-4, Burks 1-4, Rubio 1-4, O’Neale 0-1, Allen 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1, Favors 0-2, Neto 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Sabonis 10), Utah 38 (Favors 8). Assists_Indiana 33 (Collison 11), Utah 25 (Rubio 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Utah 17. Technicals_Sefolosha, Ingles. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.