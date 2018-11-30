Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Lakers, Box

November 30, 2018 1:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (96)

Bogdanovic 4-11 4-5 14, Young 5-13 1-2 11, Turner 3-9 0-0 6, Collison 3-12 2-2 9, Evans 2-10 3-4 9, McDermott 3-5 2-2 10, Sabonis 6-13 7-8 20, Holiday 2-5 2-2 7, Joseph 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 32-86 22-27 96.

L.A. LAKERS (104)

James 15-27 6-10 38, Kuzma 4-9 2-3 11, McGee 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 1-6 0-0 2, Ingram 6-15 2-5 14, Beasley 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-3 3-4 3, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 0-0 11, Hart 6-7 0-1 13, Stephenson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 13-23 104.

Indiana 15 35 25 21— 96
L.A. Lakers 38 18 27 21—104

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-23 (McDermott 2-3, Evans 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Collison 1-4, Young 0-1), L.A. Lakers 7-24 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, James 2-7, Hart 1-2, Kuzma 1-5, Ingram 0-2, Ball 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 44 (Sabonis 15), L.A. Lakers 50 (Kuzma, James, Chandler 9). Assists_Indiana 23 (Joseph 6), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, L.A. Lakers 23. A_18,997 (18,997).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor