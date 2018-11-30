Pacers-Lakers, Box

INDIANA (96)

Bogdanovic 4-11 4-5 14, Young 5-13 1-2 11, Turner 3-9 0-0 6, Collison 3-12 2-2 9, Evans 2-10 3-4 9, McDermott 3-5 2-2 10, Sabonis 6-13 7-8 20, Holiday 2-5 2-2 7, Joseph 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 32-86 22-27 96.

L.A. LAKERS (104)

James 15-27 6-10 38, Kuzma 4-9 2-3 11, McGee 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 1-6 0-0 2, Ingram 6-15 2-5 14, Beasley 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-3 3-4 3, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 0-0 11, Hart 6-7 0-1 13, Stephenson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 13-23 104.

Indiana 15 35 25 21— 96 L.A. Lakers 38 18 27 21—104

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-23 (McDermott 2-3, Evans 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Collison 1-4, Young 0-1), L.A. Lakers 7-24 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, James 2-7, Hart 1-2, Kuzma 1-5, Ingram 0-2, Ball 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 44 (Sabonis 15), L.A. Lakers 50 (Kuzma, James, Chandler 9). Assists_Indiana 23 (Joseph 6), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, L.A. Lakers 23. A_18,997 (18,997).

