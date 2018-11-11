Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Rockets, Box

November 11, 2018 9:33 pm
 
INDIANA (103)

Bogdanovic 6-11 5-5 20, Young 6-9 1-2 13, Turner 3-7 3-3 9, Collison 5-10 0-1 13, Oladipo 7-24 5-6 22, McDermott 1-2 1-1 4, Sabonis 4-4 3-6 11, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 36-78 20-26 103.

HOUSTON (115)

Ennis III 0-3 0-2 0, Tucker 4-6 0-0 12, Capela 8-9 2-5 18, Paul 8-13 5-7 26, Harden 9-20 14-15 40, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 2-5 1-1 6, Gordon 3-14 1-2 9. Totals 36-74 23-32 115.

Indiana 31 23 27 22—103
Houston 32 44 26 13—115

3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-29 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 3-5, Oladipo 3-10, McDermott 1-2, Joseph 1-3, Young 0-2, Evans 0-2), Houston 20-47 (Harden 8-18, Paul 5-8, Tucker 4-6, Gordon 2-9, Clark 1-4, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Oladipo 10), Houston 38 (Clark 8). Assists_Indiana 24 (Oladipo 7), Houston 18 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Houston 22. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second) 2, Oladipo, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Harden. A_18,055 (18,500).

