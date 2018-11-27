Pacers-Suns, Box

INDIANA (109)

Bogdanovic 5-12 3-5 15, Young 5-10 2-2 13, Turner 6-10 3-4 16, Collison 3-9 5-8 11, Evans 3-10 0-0 8, McDermott 7-12 2-2 21, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-14 7-8 21, Joseph 0-5 0-0 0, Holiday 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 22-29 109.

PHOENIX (104)

Ariza 2-7 0-0 6, Warren 11-20 1-2 25, Ayton 6-11 6-6 18, Booker 7-21 3-6 20, Bridges 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 4-9 0-0 8, Holmes 3-4 2-4 8, Canaan 2-5 0-0 5, Crawford 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 41-92 12-18 104.

Indiana 26 35 20 28—109 Phoenix 26 28 23 27—104

3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-26 (McDermott 5-7, Bogdanovic 2-3, Evans 2-6, Young 1-1, Turner 1-2, Leaf 0-1, Collison 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Holiday 0-3), Phoenix 10-30 (Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-3, Ariza 2-4, Warren 2-6, Canaan 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 55 (Sabonis 16), Phoenix 45 (Ayton 12). Assists_Indiana 25 (Collison 11), Phoenix 20 (Booker 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Phoenix 17. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Evans. A_13,038 (18,422).

