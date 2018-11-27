Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Suns, Box

November 27, 2018 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (109)

Bogdanovic 5-12 3-5 15, Young 5-10 2-2 13, Turner 6-10 3-4 16, Collison 3-9 5-8 11, Evans 3-10 0-0 8, McDermott 7-12 2-2 24, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-14 7-8 21, Joseph 0-5 0-0 0, Holiday 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 22-29 109.

PHOENIX (104)

Ariza 2-7 0-0 6, Warren 11-20 1-2 25, Ayton 6-11 6-6 18, Booker 7-21 3-6 20, Bridges 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 4-9 0-0 8, Holmes 3-4 2-4 8, Canaan 2-5 0-0 5, Crawford 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 41-92 12-18 104.

Indiana 26 35 20 28—109
Phoenix 26 28 23 27—104

3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-26 (McDermott 5-7, Bogdanovic 2-3, Evans 2-6, Young 1-1, Turner 1-2, Leaf 0-1, Collison 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Holiday 0-3), Phoenix 10-31 (Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-3, Ariza 2-5, Warren 2-6, Canaan 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 55 (Sabonis 16), Phoenix 45 (Ayton 12). Assists_Indiana 27 (Collison 12), Phoenix 20 (Booker 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Phoenix 17. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Evans. A_13,038 (18,422).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia