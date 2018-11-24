Listen Live Sports

Packers place linebacker Nick Perry on injured reserve

November 24, 2018 5:18 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed Nick Perry on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending the veteran outside linebacker’s season.

Rookie defensive end James Looney, a seventh-round pick out of California, was signed from the practice squad to take Perry’s spot on the roster ahead of the road game Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Perry, who was counted on to provide pass-rush punch from the edge along with Clay Matthews, finishes the season with 24 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. He was also limited by an ankle injury this year.

The addition of Looney will add depth to a line that might not have starter Mike Daniels for a while because of a left foot injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

