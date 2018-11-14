Packers-Seahawks Preview Capsule

GREEN BAY (4-4-1) at SEATTLE (4-5)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, Fox/NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 4-5, Seattle 5-3-1

SERIES RECORD —Packers lead 13-8

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Seahawks 17-9, Sept. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Dolphins 31-12; Seahawks lost to Rams 36-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 13, Seahawks No. 14

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (22), PASS (5).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (16), PASS (18).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (27).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18T), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fifth straight year teams are meeting in regular season, but first in Seattle since Week 1 of 2014. … Packers have won last three. … Packers have scored 23 or more points in seven of past eight November road games. … Packers have rushed for 95 or more yards in eight straight games, current longest streak in league. … Green Bay leads NFL averaging 5.17 yards per carry. … QB Aaron Rodgers has 10 TDs and two interceptions in seven career starts vs. Seattle. … Rodgers has not thrown interception in past four road games. .. RB Aaron Jones leads NFL averaging 6.7 yards per rush. … Jones rushed for career-high 145 yards last week vs. Miami. … WR Davante Adams had two TD catches last week. He has TD in 12 of past 14 road games. Adams tied for second in NFL with nine TD catches. … TE Jimmy Graham had 170 catches and 18 touchdowns in 43 career games during three seasons with Seahawks. … Packers are tied for league lead with 31 sacks. DL Kenny Clark and LB Kyler Fackrell lead team with five sacks each. … Packers have been outscored 134-97 in first half this season. … Seahawks have won five straight Thursday night games and are 7-1 overall under Pete Carroll. … Seahawks 14-2 in prime-time games at home since 2010. They have not lost three straight overall since early in 2011 season. … QB Russell Wilson has 14 TDs and two interceptions in past five games. Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards this season but rushed for season-high 92 yards last week vs. Rams. … Seahawks lead NFL in rushing, averaging 152.2 yards per game. … Seahawks rushed for 273 yards vs. Rams, most since 2014 vs. Giants. … Rookie RB Rashaad Penny rushed for career-high 108 yards last week vs. Rams. … WR Tyler Lockett already has career-high seven TD catches. … TE Nick Vannett has TD catches in consecutive games. … Seahawks allowing 6.9 yards per carry in past two games. … DE Frank Clark has five sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery in past four outings. … LB Bobby Wagner has had 13 tackles in consecutive games. … Seahawks fourth in league with plus-8 turnover margin, but have not forced turnover in past two games. … Fantasy tip: Rodgers likes playing on short week. In his past two Thursday night games, Rodgers has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.

