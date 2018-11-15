Packers-Seahawks Stats

|Green Bay
|14
|7
|0
|3—24
|Seattle
|3
|14
|0
|10—27
|First Quarter
GB_A.Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 13:46.
Sea_FG Janikowski 39, 6:00.
GB_Tonyan 54 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:10.
Sea_Baldwin 6 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 8:03.
Sea_C.Carson 1 run (Janikowski kick), 3:22.
GB_A.Jones 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :44.
Sea_FG Janikowski 43, 12:14.
GB_FG Crosby 36, 8:23.
Sea_E.Dickson 15 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 5:08.
A_69,007.
___
|GB
|Sea
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|359
|378
|Rushes-yards
|13-48
|35-173
|Passing
|311
|205
|Punt Returns
|3-31
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-0
|21-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-21
|3-20
|Punts
|6-47.3
|4-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-80
|6-30
|Time of Possession
|25:42
|34:18
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 11-40, J.Williams 1-5, Rodgers 1-3. Seattle, C.Carson 17-83, Penny 8-46, M.Davis 4-26, Wilson 5-17, Lockett 1-1.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 21-30-0-332. Seattle, Wilson 21-31-0-225.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 10-166, A.Jones 5-63, Kendricks 2-12, Tonyan 1-54, St. Brown 1-16, Graham 1-13, Valdes-Scantling 1-8. Seattle, Baldwin 7-52, Lockett 5-71, D.Moore 4-57, M.Davis 2-24, Vannett 1-17, E.Dickson 1-15, Wilson 1-(minus 11).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 47.
