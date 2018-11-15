Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Packers-Seahawks Stats

November 15, 2018 11:31 pm
 
Green Bay 14 7 0 3—24
Seattle 3 14 0 10—27
First Quarter

GB_A.Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 13:46.

Sea_FG Janikowski 39, 6:00.

GB_Tonyan 54 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:10.

Second Quarter

Sea_Baldwin 6 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 8:03.

Sea_C.Carson 1 run (Janikowski kick), 3:22.

GB_A.Jones 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :44.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Janikowski 43, 12:14.

GB_FG Crosby 36, 8:23.

Sea_E.Dickson 15 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 5:08.

A_69,007.

___

GB Sea
First downs 14 23
Total Net Yards 359 378
Rushes-yards 13-48 35-173
Passing 311 205
Punt Returns 3-31 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-20 2-47
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-0 21-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-21 3-20
Punts 6-47.3 4-52.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-80 6-30
Time of Possession 25:42 34:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 11-40, J.Williams 1-5, Rodgers 1-3. Seattle, C.Carson 17-83, Penny 8-46, M.Davis 4-26, Wilson 5-17, Lockett 1-1.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 21-30-0-332. Seattle, Wilson 21-31-0-225.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 10-166, A.Jones 5-63, Kendricks 2-12, Tonyan 1-54, St. Brown 1-16, Graham 1-13, Valdes-Scantling 1-8. Seattle, Baldwin 7-52, Lockett 5-71, D.Moore 4-57, M.Davis 2-24, Vannett 1-17, E.Dickson 1-15, Wilson 1-(minus 11).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 47.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

