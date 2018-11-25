Packers-Vikings Stats

|Green Bay
|7
|7
|0
|3—17
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|10
|0—24
|First Quarter
GB_D.Adams 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:54.
Min_Cook 26 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:53.
GB_A.Jones 6 run (Crosby kick), 14:16.
Min_Diggs 30 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:01.
Min_FG Bailey 37, 3:27.
Min_Thielen 14 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :27.
GB_FG Crosby 38, 2:20.
A_66,872.
___
|GB
|Min
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|254
|416
|Rushes-yards
|19-82
|29-91
|Passing
|172
|325
|Punt Returns
|3-36
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-0
|29-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|2-17
|Punts
|6-46.0
|4-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|25:23
|34:37
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 17-72, St. Brown 1-5, J.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Murray 11-33, Cook 10-29, Cousins 6-17, Diggs 1-12, Ham 1-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 17-28-0-198. Minnesota, Cousins 29-38-0-342.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 5-69, St. Brown 3-53, A.Jones 3-21, Graham 2-34, L.Kendricks 2-14, Lewis 1-4, Valdes-Scantling 1-3. Minnesota, Thielen 8-125, Diggs 8-77, Rudolph 7-63, Cook 3-47, Ham 1-13, Robinson 1-11, Treadwell 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 48, Bailey 56.
