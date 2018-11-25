Listen Live Sports

Packers-Vikings Stats

November 25, 2018 11:50 pm
 
Green Bay 7 7 0 3—17
Minnesota 7 7 10 0—24
First Quarter

GB_D.Adams 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:54.

Min_Cook 26 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:53.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 6 run (Crosby kick), 14:16.

Min_Diggs 30 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:01.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 37, 3:27.

Min_Thielen 14 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :27.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 38, 2:20.

A_66,872.

___

GB Min
First downs 14 22
Total Net Yards 254 416
Rushes-yards 19-82 29-91
Passing 172 325
Punt Returns 3-36 2-20
Kickoff Returns 1-23 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-28-0 29-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 2-17
Punts 6-46.0 4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 6-55
Time of Possession 25:23 34:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 17-72, St. Brown 1-5, J.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Murray 11-33, Cook 10-29, Cousins 6-17, Diggs 1-12, Ham 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 17-28-0-198. Minnesota, Cousins 29-38-0-342.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 5-69, St. Brown 3-53, A.Jones 3-21, Graham 2-34, L.Kendricks 2-14, Lewis 1-4, Valdes-Scantling 1-3. Minnesota, Thielen 8-125, Diggs 8-77, Rudolph 7-63, Cook 3-47, Ham 1-13, Robinson 1-11, Treadwell 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 48, Bailey 56.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

