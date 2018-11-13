Panthers-Flyers Sums

Florida 0 2 0—2 Philadelphia 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (interference), 15:53.

Second Period_1, Florida, Ekblad 1 (Vatrano, Hoffman), 8:15 (pp). 2, Florida, Dadonov 8 (Barkov), 17:35. Penalties_Couturier, PHI, (hooking), 3:33; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 7:39; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 13:02.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Voracek 5 (Couturier, Lindblom), 3:55. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-13-6_30. Philadelphia 6-8-17_31.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 4-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-6-0 (30-28).

A_19,147 (19,543). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk.

