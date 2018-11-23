Panthers-Hurricanes Sums

Florida 0 0 1—1 Carolina 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Martinook 5 (Svechnikov, Wallmark), 19:22. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 5:20; Matheson, FLA, served by Bjugstad, (roughing), 5:20; Matheson, FLA, (roughing), 5:20; Staal, CAR, (slashing), 10:11; Pysyk, FLA, (tripping), 15:02.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Martinook 6 (Wallmark, Svechnikov), 7:31. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 5 (Aho), 8:32 (pp). 4, Florida, Brouwer 6 (Matheson), 14:04. 5, Carolina, Martinook 7 (Wallmark), 18:00. Penalties_Florida bench, served by Huberdeau (too many men on the ice), 8:00.

Shots on Goal_Florida 16-8-11_35. Carolina 11-16-12_39.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; Carolina 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 4-3-0 (10 shots-9 saves), Reimer 3-5-1 (28-26). Carolina, McElhinney 6-2-0 (35-34).

A_13,226 (18,680). T_2:28.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kory Nagy.

