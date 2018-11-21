Panthers-Lightning Sum

|Florida
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Joseph 5, 0:59. 2, Florida, Brouwer 5 (Sceviour, Haley), 2:19. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 9 (Hedman, Miller), 9:22 (pp).
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 9 (Miller, Stamkos), 2:37. 5, Tampa Bay, Erne 3 (McDonagh, Kucherov), 4:45. 6, Florida, Barkov 7 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 18:25 (pp).
Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Kucherov, McDonagh), 1:30. 8, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 2 (Miller, Stamkos), 3:21. 9, Tampa Bay, Girardi 1 (Hedman, Stamkos), 14:25. 10, Florida, Hoffman 10 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 16:25 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Florida 17-14-12_43. Tampa Bay 12-14-7_33.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Luongo 4-3-0 (28 shots-22 saves), Reimer 3-4-1 (5-4). Tampa Bay, Domingue 6-3-0 (43-40).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:27.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Pierre Racicot.
