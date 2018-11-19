Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Senators Sums

November 19, 2018 10:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 4 2 1—7
Ottawa 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 9 (Jaros, Chabot), 1:53. 2, Florida, Brouwer 4 (Lammikko), 4:44. 3, Florida, Barkov 6 (Yandle, Trocheck), 6:35 (pp). 4, Florida, McCann 2 (Hunt), 11:03. 5, Florida, Dadonov 9 (Barkov, Ekblad), 19:59. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, (high sticking), 6:17; Matheson, FLA, (hooking), 16:23.

Second Period_6, Ottawa, Duchene 10 (Batherson), 1:32. 7, Ottawa, Batherson 2 (Lajoie, Duchene), 4:39 (pp). 8, Florida, Haley 1 (Lammikko, Ekblad), 8:49. 9, Florida, Vatrano 6 (Lammikko), 16:29. Penalties_McCann, FLA, (slashing), 4:32; Florida bench, served by Bjugstad (too many men on the ice), 13:24; McCann, FLA, (cross checking), 15:28; Ryan, OTT, (roughing), 15:28.

Third Period_10, Ottawa, Smith 3 (Borowiecki, Ryan), 6:35. 11, Ottawa, Tkachuk 6 (Tierney, Stone), 9:30. 12, Florida, Hoffman 9 (Huberdeau, Lammikko), 18:20. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (hooking), 13:16; Matheson, FLA, (delay of game), 14:55; DeMelo, OTT, (hooking), 19:47.

Shots on Goal_Florida 14-10-8_32. Ottawa 8-15-15_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 3-4-1 (38 shots-33 saves). Ottawa, McKenna 0-1-0 (10-9), Anderson 9-6-3 (22-16).

A_11,570 (18,572). T_2:43.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference