Parham scores 19, VMI rolls D-III Goucher 98-34

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Bubba Parham scored 19 points, Garrett Gilkeson had 18 and VMI cruised to a 98-34 win over Division III Goucher on Sunday.

Parham hit four 3-pointers and Gilkeson hit all three of his in going 6 of 7 from the field. Greg Parham and Jake Stephens added 14 points apiece and Myles Lewis and Connor Arnold had 12.

The Keydets (2-1) shot 48 percent overall and even better from distance, going 15 of 30. Arnold was 4 of 6 off the bench. VMI forced 24 turnovers for 28 points with 19 turnovers and 23 points coming in the first half. Ta’Vonne Bond had six of the 18 steals and four assists.

VMI scored the first seven points of the game and then turned 13 straight points into a 28-2 run to lead 38-7 with 6:17 to go in the first half. Bubba Parham had 16 points in the first half as SMI led 46-13.

The Gophers finished at 26 percent (15 of 58), going 2 of 19 behind the arc. They were also just 2 of 3 from the foul line and were outrebounded 52-29.

