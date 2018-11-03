Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Parr accounts for 4 TDs, Duquesne beats Wagner 47-30

November 3, 2018 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Parr threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Leandro DeBrito returned an interception 68 yards for a score and Duquesne beat Wagner 47-30 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Trailing 23-21 in the third quarter, Parr punched it in from the 2-yard line for the go-ahead score after the Dukes’ defense stiffened in the second half. Parr, 9 of 15 for 125 yards passing, hit Nehari Crawford on a 5-yard pass for the Dukes’ opening score, then scored on a 4-yard run as the Dukes (6-3, 3-1 Northeast Conference) trailed 16-14 in the second quarter.

A.J. Hines, 238 yards on a career-high 33 carries, scored on a 1-yard run to pull the Dukes to within 23-21 at halftime, and Crawford scored on a 37-yard run on a fourth-quarter reverse play before DeBrito’s pick-six. Parr connected with Stew Allen on a 6-yard score with 2:06 to play.

T.J. Linta threw two touchdowns passes and ran for a score and linebacker Santoni Graham returned an interception for a score for Wagner (2-7, 1-3).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Linta, 20 of 43 for 250 yards passing, threw TD passes to Chris Woodard and Ryan Fulse.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad