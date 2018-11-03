Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Parson helps lead Howard to 31-23 lead over FAMU

November 3, 2018 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Dedrick Parsonhad 26 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown and Howard beat Florida A&M 31-23 on Saturday and snapped the Rattlers’ five-game win streak.

Florida A&M took an early 7-0 lead when Azende Rey ran it in from 3-yards out after a brief three-play, 15-yard drive that was set up when Elijah Watkins intercepted Caylin Newton on the game’s first play.

Newton responded and led a six-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his 22-yard touchdown pass to Jequez Ezzard before the 2-point conversion attempt failed. After forcing the Rattlers to punt, Newton again helped march Howard (4-4, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic) —this time on an eight-play, 60-yard drive — and the Bison led the rest of the way.

Newton finished with 172 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ryan Stanley led Florida A&M (6-3, 5-1) with 281 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad