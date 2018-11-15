Patrick Carr runs for 139 yards; Houston beats Tulane 48-17

HOUSTON (AP) — Patrick Carr ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as Houston rolled to a 48-17 victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

Houston (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from its only home loss, 59-49, to Temple last week. The Cougars conclude their regular season at Memphis on Nov. 23. Tulane (5-6, 4-3) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Carr broke loose for a 21-yard score and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

D’Eriq King, who entered the game accounting for a nation’s-best 290 points and 35 touchdown passes, combined for 164 yards of offense with two touchdowns. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 82 yards and had 10 carries for another 82 yards. King threw an 11-yard TD pass to Romello Brooker and ran for a 3-yard score, each in the second quarter, to help the Cougars build a 31-9 halftime lead.

Advertisement

Clayton Tune threw two touchdown passes in the second half for Houston.

Darius Bradwell and Amare Jones had touchdown runs for Tulane, which had three interceptions and lost a fumble. Bradwell led the Green Wave with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.