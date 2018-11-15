Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patrick Carr runs for 139 yards; Houston beats Tulane 48-17

November 15, 2018 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Patrick Carr ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as Houston rolled to a 48-17 victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

Houston (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from its only home loss, 59-49, to Temple last week. The Cougars conclude their regular season at Memphis on Nov. 23. Tulane (5-6, 4-3) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Carr broke loose for a 21-yard score and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

D’Eriq King, who entered the game accounting for a nation’s-best 290 points and 35 touchdown passes, combined for 164 yards of offense with two touchdowns. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 82 yards and had 10 carries for another 82 yards. King threw an 11-yard TD pass to Romello Brooker and ran for a 3-yard score, each in the second quarter, to help the Cougars build a 31-9 halftime lead.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Clayton Tune threw two touchdown passes in the second half for Houston.

Darius Bradwell and Amare Jones had touchdown runs for Tulane, which had three interceptions and lost a fumble. Bradwell led the Green Wave with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized