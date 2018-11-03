Listen Live Sports

Pats’ Edelman fined $26,739 by NFL for unnecessary roughness

November 3, 2018 5:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in New England’s win over Buffalo on Monday night.

Edelman was called for an illegal block after a fair catch signal, but before the ball was touched on a Bills punt in the third quarter.

Giants safety Sean Chandler was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a horse-collar tackle in the fourth quarter of their 20-13 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber also was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a horse-collar tackle in the fourth quarter of their 42-28 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

Also fined:

—Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

—Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

—Eagles linebacker D.J. Alexander, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

—Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook, $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

—Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, $10,026 for a crack-back block.

—Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

—Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

—Redskins linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, $10,026 for a chop block.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

