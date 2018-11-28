Listen Live Sports

Pearson scores 25 points, leads Texas State past Rice 74-60

November 28, 2018 11:18 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Texas State roll to a 74-60 victory over Rice on Wednesday night.

Pearson was 9 of 16 from the floor. Eric Terry added 11 points and Tre’Larenz Nottingham had 10 for Texas State (6-1), which has won four in a row.

Chris Mullins scored 12 points and Quentin Millora-Brown had 10 for Rice (3-5). The freshmen duo combined for 8-of-13 shooting from the field while the rest of the team shot 11 of 40 (27.5 percent).

Nottingham’s 3-pointer gave the Bobcats a double-digit lead with about five minutes left before the break, and they built a 36-26 halftime advantage. Ako Adams and Jack Williams made back-to-back 3s to pull the Owls to 53-42 with 12 minutes remaining but they didn’t get closer. Alex Peacock and Pearson’s consecutive 3s made it 70-49 with five minutes to play.

