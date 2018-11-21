Listen Live Sports

Pearson with 22 points leads Texas St. past Cal Poly 54-42

November 21, 2018 10:54 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds as Texas State beat Cal Poly 54-42 on Wednesday night.

Pearson was 8 of 16 from the field including four from distance for the Bobcats (3-1). Alex Peacock added 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds.

Texas State shot 42 percent from the field overall compared to 37 percent for Cal Poly and had a 36-22 rebounding edge.

The Bobcats trailed 23-16 at the break but Pearson opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers and Eric Terry dunked as part of a 16-7 surge that gave them a 32-30 edge with 13:45 to play. Cal Poly went nearly nine minutes without a field goal as Texas State took control and Pearson drained two more 3-pointers to help make it 47-32 with 5:47 remaining.

Donovan Fields scored 11 points with three assists and four steals to lead the Mustangs (1-3) who have lost three straight.

