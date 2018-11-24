Listen Live Sports

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis out vs. Wizards with hip strain

November 24, 2018 7:36 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Orleans center Anthony Davis will miss the Pelicans’ game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night with strained right hip.

Davis picked up the injury in the third quarter of Friday night’s loss to the New York Knicks, though he did return for the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

He was ruled out of Saturday’s contest during pregame warmups.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 27.0 points and 12.6 rebounds through 16 games of his seventh NBA season.

