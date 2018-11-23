Pelicans-Knicks, Box

NEW ORLEANS (109)

Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Mirotic 5-14 6-7 19, Davis 12-19 8-10 33, Moore 1-7 0-0 3, Holiday 10-25 2-4 22, Miller 2-5 1-2 5, Randle 5-15 3-4 13, Diallo 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 2-5 2-2 7, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-101 22-29 109.

NEW YORK (114)

Hezonja 1-4 0-0 2, Vonleh 5-10 0-0 14, Kanter 7-12 3-4 17, Mudiay 10-20 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 2-15 2-2 7, Knox 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 2-2 1-2 5, Burke 2-8 2-4 7, Ntilikina 1-3 2-2 5, Trier 9-12 4-6 25. Totals 41-92 20-27 114.

New Orleans 34 26 30 19—109 New York 28 31 28 27—114

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 7-28 (Mirotic 3-9, Davis 1-1, Clark 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Moore 1-4, Randle 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Miller 0-2, Holiday 0-4), New York 12-33 (Vonleh 4-7, Trier 3-3, Ntilikina 1-1, Burke 1-3, Knox 1-4, Mudiay 1-6, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Hezonja 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_New Orleans 55 (Davis 12), New York 48 (Kanter 12). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Holiday 8), New York 22 (Vonleh 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 22, New York 26. A_18,948 (19,812).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.