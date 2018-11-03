Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Spurs, Box

November 3, 2018 10:57 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (95)

Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Mirotic 9-16 2-2 22, Davis 5-13 7-10 17, Holiday 13-21 3-4 29, Moore 4-7 1-2 11, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 3-9 4-12 10, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 36-77 17-30 95.

SAN ANTONIO (109)

Gay 3-12 0-0 6, Cunningham 5-8 2-2 15, Aldridge 11-21 0-0 22, Forbes 3-8 1-1 7, DeRozan 11-24 4-4 26, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 1-2 0-0 2, Poeltl 0-1 0-0 0, Gasol 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 4-7 3-5 15, Belinelli 6-10 1-2 14. Totals 45-96 11-14 109.

New Orleans 17 22 29 27— 95
San Antonio 24 34 29 22—109

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 6-21 (Moore 2-2, Mirotic 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Clark 1-3, Miller 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Randle 0-2, Davis 0-2, Holiday 0-3), San Antonio 8-22 (Mills 4-4, Cunningham 3-5, Belinelli 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Gay 0-2, DeRozan 0-3, Forbes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 48 (Mirotic 16), San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 12). Assists_New Orleans 22 (Holiday 8), San Antonio 29 (Mills 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, San Antonio 21. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_18,354 (18,581).

